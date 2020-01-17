Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

CMCO stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $880.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

