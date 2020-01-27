Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.69. Comcast reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

