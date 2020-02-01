Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post sales of $27.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.85 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $114.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.71 billion to $114.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.17 billion to $118.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,006,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Comcast by 61.6% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

