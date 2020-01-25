Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

