Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by UBS Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

