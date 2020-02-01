Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.75

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Comcast's score:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

