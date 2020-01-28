Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.09.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?