Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,599,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,742,152. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 272,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

