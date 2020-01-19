Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Comcast traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 4292085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

