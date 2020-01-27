Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.57

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Comcast's ranking:

CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

