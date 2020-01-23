Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.05.

CMCSA traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,748,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813,338. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,809,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

