Comcast’s (CMCSA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. 39,229,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

