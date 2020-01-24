Comerica Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

