Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Comerica stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,109,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 186,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

