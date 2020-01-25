Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

CMA stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

