Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comerica stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.74.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Recession