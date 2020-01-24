Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

CMA traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.63. 353,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,786. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Comerica by 36.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 188,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 22.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 186,317 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

