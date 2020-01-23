Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9,489.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,109,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 22.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 186,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?