Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 353,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

