Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,122. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Comerica by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

