Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,015. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

