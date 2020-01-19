Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Comet Ridge shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 25,758 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17.

In other news, insider James Riley purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($53,900.71).

Comet Ridge Company Profile (ASX:COI)

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company has 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds interests in the PEL 6, PEL 427, and PEL 428 projects located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

