Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will earn $3.53 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE FIX opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.37. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,867,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

