Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.75

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 26685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUF.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -12.76.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

