Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $14.71. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 138,842 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -12.81.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading