Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $7.00. Command Center shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 591 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Command Center stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Command Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

