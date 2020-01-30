Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $2,117,551.35 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?