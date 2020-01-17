Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $332.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.30 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.91.

CBSH stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. 474,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

