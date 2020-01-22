Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock worth $1,436,431 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

