Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $65,812.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,913 shares of company stock worth $1,436,431 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

