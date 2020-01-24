Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 158806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

