Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 37,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 36,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

