Commercial Metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,631 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,839% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 175,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

