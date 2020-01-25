Commercial Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,656 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical volume of 632 call options.

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after purchasing an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $20,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

