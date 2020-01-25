Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 0.1%

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.91, approximately 578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio