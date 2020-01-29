Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 836,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 173,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?