Commerzbank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.41 ($156.29).

SAP stock opened at €119.60 ($139.07) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12-month high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of €122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.25.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

