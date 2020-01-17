Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.70 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.63) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.47 ($6.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.48 and its 200 day moving average is €5.55. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

