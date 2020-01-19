Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.75 by Nord/LB

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.75 ($6.69) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.28 ($6.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.55. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

