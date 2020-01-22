Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.04 ($7.02).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.13 ($5.97) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.52. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

