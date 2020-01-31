Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $18.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Commscope stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Commscope has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 584.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter worth $434,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

