Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Trading Down 1.1%

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, 2,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp. (VT) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?