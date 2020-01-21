Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

