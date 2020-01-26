Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

