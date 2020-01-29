Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $67.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,200.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

