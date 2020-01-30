Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 79,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

