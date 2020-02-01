Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 13,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Community Financial Cor has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

