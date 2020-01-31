Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.37. Community Financial Cor has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In related news, CEO William J. Pasenelli bought 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

