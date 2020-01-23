Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 7.3%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.68, 83,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,802,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

