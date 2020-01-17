Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 17,950,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index